Virginia holds on to top spot in AP poll, Duke is #5, UK 27th

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
Record   Pts Prv
     1. Virginia (42)            24-2       1601       1
     2. Michigan St. (19)        26-3       1565       2
     3. Villanova (4)            24-3       1509       3
     4. Xavier                   24-4       1398       4
     5. Duke                     22-5       1292      12
     6. Texas Tech               22-5       1206       7
     6. Gonzaga                  25-4       1206       9
     8. Kansas                   21-6       1166      13
     9. Purdue                   24-5       1130       6
    10. North Carolina           21-7       1074      14
    11. Cincinnati               23-4        954       5
    12. Auburn                   23-4        873      10
    13. Wichita St.              21-5        870      19
    14. Arizona                  21-6        831      17
    15. Clemson                  20-6        683      11
    16. Ohio St.                 22-7        680       8
    17. Michigan                 22-7        615      22
    18. Rhode Island             21-4        455      16
    19. Tennessee                19-7        427      18
    20. Nevada                   23-5        330      24
    21. West Virginia            19-8        329      20
    22. Saint Mary's (Cal)       25-4        291      15
    23. Houston                  21-5        263       -
    24. Middle Tennessee         22-5         87       -
    25. Florida St.              19-8         63       -    
Others receiving votes: Baylor 52, Kentucky 33, Arizona St 32, Arkansas 23, UCLA 20, St. Bonaventure 13, Virginia Tech 12, Creighton 10, Penn St. 6, Kansas St 5, Missouri 5, Texas A&M 4, TCU 4, Butler 2, Loyola of Chicago 2, Alabama 1, Oklahoma 1, Boise St. 1, ETSU 1.

