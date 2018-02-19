Virginia holds on to top spot in AP poll, Duke is #5, UK 27th

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Virginia (42) 24-2 1601 1
2. Michigan St. (19) 26-3 1565 2
3. Villanova (4) 24-3 1509 3
4. Xavier 24-4 1398 4
5. Duke 22-5 1292 12
6. Texas Tech 22-5 1206 7
6. Gonzaga 25-4 1206 9
8. Kansas 21-6 1166 13
9. Purdue 24-5 1130 6
10. North Carolina 21-7 1074 14
11. Cincinnati 23-4 954 5
12. Auburn 23-4 873 10
13. Wichita St. 21-5 870 19
14. Arizona 21-6 831 17
15. Clemson 20-6 683 11
16. Ohio St. 22-7 680 8
17. Michigan 22-7 615 22
18. Rhode Island 21-4 455 16
19. Tennessee 19-7 427 18
20. Nevada 23-5 330 24
21. West Virginia 19-8 329 20
22. Saint Mary's (Cal) 25-4 291 15
23. Houston 21-5 263 -
24. Middle Tennessee 22-5 87 -
25. Florida St. 19-8 63 -
Others receiving votes: Baylor 52, Kentucky 33, Arizona St 32, Arkansas 23, UCLA 20, St. Bonaventure 13, Virginia Tech 12, Creighton 10, Penn St. 6, Kansas St 5, Missouri 5, Texas A&M 4, TCU 4, Butler 2, Loyola of Chicago 2, Alabama 1, Oklahoma 1, Boise St. 1, ETSU 1.
