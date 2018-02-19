Kentucky Air National Guardsmen deploy to Middle East

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A departure ceremony was held Monday to send off Kentucky Air Guardsmen as they deploy to the Middle East.

This is the first deployment of the newly-formed detachment.

Their roles include providing headquarters with additional manpower in intelligence, operations and logistics.

Since Sept. 11, 2001, the Kentucky National Guard has mobilized more than 18,000 Soldiers and Airmen in support of the Global War on Terror.

