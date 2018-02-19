Cards remain #4 in AP poll

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In this week's Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, The Cards remained in fourth after a week which saw them lose to #1 UConn, and defeat Boston College and North Carolina on the road.

Below is the complete list from the AP:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:



RecordPtsPrv

1. UConn (32) 26-0 800 1

2. Mississippi St. 28-0 765 2

3. Baylor 25-1 735 3

4. Louisville 27-2 688 4

5. Notre Dame 25-2 686 5

6. Texas 22-4 632 6

7. South Carolina 22-5 597 8

8. Oregon 24-4 587 9

9. Florida St. 22-4 521 12

10. UCLA 21-5 501 7

11. Missouri 22-5 488 13

12. Oregon St. 21-6 443 15

13. Maryland 22-5 367 10

14. Ohio St. 22-6 359 16

15. Tennessee 21-6 358 11

16. Stanford 19-9 319 14

17. Texas A&M 20-8 247 17

18. South Florida 22-5 229 22

19. Georgia 21-5 214 20

20. Duke 20-7 184 17

21. NC State 21-6 132 25

22. Green Bay 23-3 106 19

23. Belmont 26-3 98 24

24. LSU 18-7 87 -

25. Oklahoma St. 18-8 73 21

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 60, Dayton 29, Mercer 19, Miami 14, Arizona St. 12, Iowa 11, Michigan 10, West Virginia 7, Gonzaga 5, California 3, Cent Michigan 3, Oklahoma 3, Quinnipiac 3, Nebraska 3, Southern Cal 1, Syracuse 1.

