Cards remain #4 in AP poll

By Kent Taylor, Sports Director
Jeff Walz (Source: WAVE 3 News) Jeff Walz (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  In this week's Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, The Cards remained in fourth after a week which saw them lose to #1 UConn, and defeat Boston College and North Carolina on the road.

Below is the complete list from the AP:

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 18, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. UConn (32)    26-0    800    1
    2. Mississippi St.    28-0    765    2
    3. Baylor    25-1    735    3
    4. Louisville    27-2    688    4
    5. Notre Dame    25-2    686    5
    6. Texas    22-4    632    6
    7. South Carolina    22-5    597    8
    8. Oregon    24-4    587    9
    9. Florida St.    22-4    521    12
    10. UCLA    21-5    501    7
    11. Missouri    22-5    488    13
    12. Oregon St.    21-6    443    15
    13. Maryland    22-5    367    10
    14. Ohio St.    22-6    359    16
    15. Tennessee    21-6    358    11
    16. Stanford    19-9    319    14
    17. Texas A&M    20-8    247    17
    18. South Florida    22-5    229    22
    19. Georgia    21-5    214    20
    20. Duke    20-7    184    17
    21. NC State    21-6    132    25
    22. Green Bay    23-3    106    19
    23. Belmont    26-3    98    24
    24. LSU    18-7    87    -
    25. Oklahoma St.    18-8    73    21    
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 60, Dayton 29, Mercer 19, Miami 14, Arizona St. 12, Iowa 11, Michigan 10, West Virginia 7, Gonzaga 5, California 3, Cent Michigan 3, Oklahoma 3, Quinnipiac 3, Nebraska 3, Southern Cal 1, Syracuse 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

