Paducah residents can drop off tree limbs for free

The compost facility located at 1560 North 8th Street is accepting brush and tree limbs from the public.

Paducah residents can drop off brush and tree limbs at no charge.

They will need to show a valid driver's license to verify residence.

There is a fee to drop off brush and tree limbs at the facility for commercial contractors and for residents who live outside the Paducah city limits.

The fee is based on the size of the truck or trailer hauling the items with the fee ranging from $5 for a pick-up truck or small trailer load to $50 for a truck with at least 20 cubic yards of material. The disposal fee for large trailers and single axle dump trucks is $10. Double and triple axle dump trucks are charged a fee of $25 per disposal.

