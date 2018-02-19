Teens charged with threats against Bullitt County school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two juveniles have been charged in connection with threatening social media posts involving North Bullitt High School.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they received information about a possible threat towards North Bullitt High Sunday evening.

The Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Office, Hillview Police Dept. and Pioneer Village Police Dept. identified and interviewed three juvenile suspects. Through their investigation, detectives learned that the teens created false threatening social media posts.

One suspect was charged Sunday night and another on Monday with terroristic threatening.

Chief Deputy Mike Cook said that at no time, was North Bullitt High School under any imminent threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

