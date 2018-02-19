Topgolf to open new location in Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Topgolf to open new location in Louisville

By Annie Moore, Digital Content Producer
The newest craze in sports entertainment is opening up a Louisville location. (Source: Flickr creative commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The newest craze in sports entertainment is opening up a Louisville location.

Topgolf confirmed it plans to open a new location in Louisville.

Specifics on location or timeline for opening have not been released.

Topgolf has 39 locations in the U.S. currently, with 19 more planned to open soon.

