Topgolf to open new location in Louisville

The newest craze in sports entertainment is opening up a Louisville location. (Source: Flickr creative commons)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The newest craze in sports entertainment is opening up a Louisville location.

Topgolf confirmed it plans to open a new location in Louisville.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Specifics on location or timeline for opening have not been released.

Topgolf has 39 locations in the U.S. currently, with 19 more planned to open soon.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.