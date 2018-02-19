3 charged in large marijuana trafficking bust

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three men have been arrested on drug trafficking charges involving marijuana that was being brought from another state into Kentucky.

The arrests were made by Jeffersontown police after their investigation identified two men involved in bringing large amounts of marijuana to the Bluegrass from Illinois. Ronald Lee Morris, 37, of Aurora, Illinois, and Robert Earl Clemmer, Jr., 38, of Gary, Indiana, were taken into custody Feb. 17 at Jefferson Mall.

Investigators had witnessed the men deliver several large packages of marijuana to a home in the 6200 block of Maravian Drive, off Lower Hunters Trace. After getting a search warrant for the home, police found more than 40 pounds of marijuana. Also found was a substance called "the wax" or Butane hash oil (BHO). In addition to drug paraphernalia and several thousand dollars in cash, the marijuana that had been delivered nu Morris and Clemmer was also seized.

Police arrested Benjamin Joel Amos, 26, of Crestwood, Kentucky. Amos, Morris and Clemmer are each charged with trafficking in marijuana over five pounds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

