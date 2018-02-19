Police called to Middletown home several times on the same day man was killed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many questions remain about what happened in a Middletown home, resulting in death. There was evidence of trouble earlier in the day. Police were called to that home off Pope Lick Road on Saturday six times that day. The calls were mainly about trouble runs and the first call came in around 5:40 a.m. according to Metro Safe. On the seventh call, it was about a person down.

Police found Shawn Hamm, 34, suffering from blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital Saturday night.

A friend of the Hamm family said Shawn Hamm lived at his father's Middletown home by himself since January. Crime scene tape was still wrapped around the house on Monday afternoon. It's an area where you don't see a whole lot of crime.

Another person was at the home on Saturday, who is described as a friend of Shawn Hamm's. Some type of altercation happened, the other person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say they are not looking for suspects. The case will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney office for their review and recommendation.

WAVE 3 News did learn some information about Shawn Hamm's past. His father took a domestic violence order out against him in Oct 2013 claiming his son was an alcoholic and was violent. It was dismissed in 2016.

A family friend said Shawn's father was at a winter home in Florida and got the news that his son died and was en route back to Louisville.

Shawn Hamm had a passion for cars. His father collected them at his MIddletown home.

