Company says 'Kill the NRA' message on I-65 billboard was vandalism

The billboard sits at the Fern Valley Road exit on I-65 North. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A controversial billboard along Interstate 65 in Louisville drew the eye and ire of many commuters.

WAVE 3 News has learned the sign, which reads "Kill the NRA," was vandalism, according to Outfront Media, the business that owns the sign.

NRA stands for the National Rifle Association of America, a group known to support the Second Amendment. Some commuters thought the vandalized message encouraged violence.

The billboard was also painted to say "Resist 45," referring to President Donald Trump, who is the 45th president of the United States.

A spokeswoman for Outfront Media confirmed the sign was not part of an advertising buy. The vandalism has been on the sign since at least Friday, when it was brought to our attention by a viewer.

This particular sign is near the Fern Valley Road exit on I-65 North.

The company told us they are working to take the controversial message down. However, when Air 3 flew past the sign Monday around 5 p.m., no workers were present.

Earlier Monday, a verified Facebook account for the NRA shared the following message:

