Indiana Post Office employee found dead

Kappeler's cause of death has not been released. (Source: USPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A missing United States Postal Service employee has been found dead.

The Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were called to the Madison, IN Post Office on Jefferson Street on Saturday evening in regards to a missing employee.

The Post Master reported that Teelah Kappeler, 31, had not returned from her mail route in eastern Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies, Switzerland County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Postal Service employees searched areas around and near Milton Township. Around 10 p.m., Kappeler's vehicle was found flipped and partially submerged in a creek in the 9000 Block of E. Little Brushy Fork Rd. Kappeler was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Initial investigations found that Kappeler was traveling west on E. Little Brushy Fork Rd. when for unknown reasons, the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway before rolling over a steep concrete culvert and landing in the creek upside down.

Kappeler was using her own vehicle at the time of the incident. Her cause of death has not been released.

