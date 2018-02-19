Linda Belcher beats Rebecca Johnson in battle for Kentucky's 49th House District

Rebecca Johnson (left) and Linda Belcher square off in Kentucky's 49th district after the seat was vacated when Johnson's husband killed himself last year. (Source: WAVE 3 News file photos)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Linda Belcher collected an easy win over Rebecca Johnson in the 49th House District special election Tuesday.

The special vote was called following the December suicide of Johnson's husband, "Pope" Dan Johnson.

Belcher (D), who won the seat following the death of her own husband, beat Johnson with 68 percent of the vote.

