Madison High School student charged with threatening staff, students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 17-year-old Madison High School student has been charged with threatening staff and his classmates.

On Monday, Madison Consolidated School Resource Officer and Deputy Sheriff Jacob McVey arrest the teen for the threats which had been made on social media over the weekend.

The teen was already on school suspension due to unrelated criminal charges, according to a JCISD Facebook post.

The teen has been charged with intimidation and escape. The escape charge is in relation to him violating home incarceration.

The boy is now at a juvenile correction facility awaiting his first court appearance.

The Sheriff’s Department encourages all community members "if they see something say something". The department confirmed that in this particular situation, the information received led to the resolution of this matter within four hours.

