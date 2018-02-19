Downtown revitalization group sues Whiskey Row contractor for fire damages

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In July 2015 a massive three-alarm fire broke out on Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.

Nearly three years later, the group formed to preserve the historic block has filed suit against the general contractor, Sullivan and Cozart.

Main Street Revitalization claims the contractor refuses to pay over $2.5 million in damages caused by the fire.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Crane comes down, hope goes up for Whiskey Row

+ Drones used to battle Whiskey Row blaze

+ Firefighters knock down 3-alarm blaze, preserve Whiskey Row facades

The Louisville Fire Department determined the fire was caused by Sullivan and Cozart's cutting operations inside the building with a torch or grinder, which created sparks and caused an ignition.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.