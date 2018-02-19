Polls open in Bullitt County special election

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The fight for Kentucky House District 49’s seat will come to a close on Tuesday.

Voters in Bullitt County’s 49th district will find out who will represent them in Frankfort through a special election.

The two candidates, Democrat Linda Belcher and Republican Rebecca Johnson, despite being on opposite sides of the race, have a lot in common.

Both are widows. Belcher was elected to take over for her husband Larry Belcher’s seat after he died in a car crash back in 2008. Rebecca Johnson was widowed back in December of 2017, when her husband Dan Johnson took his own life.

“This has been good therapy for me,” Rebecca Johnson told WAVE 3 News’ Scott Reynolds on Feb. 11. “I have my times, I have to be alone and quiet, but it’s been good for me to stay busy.”

Belcher also added that the two of them weren’t alone when it comes to this experience.

“Mary Harper also ran after her husband passed away,” Belcher said. “So we’ve been experienced a little bit in that but right now we’re all working hard to notify everybody.”

Belcher said it was hard work to notify people about the special election taking place on the Feb. 20.

Bullitt County Clerk Kevin Mooney said he too was having a problem letting people know that they should vote and that people should double-check to make sure they are eligible to cast their ballot.

He encouraged people to check their registration at elect.ky.gov. That website will confirm whether voters are eligible to vote for the 49th district.

Mooney said voters may be surprised to find out that they actually don’t belong to the 49th district since the map is split in a seemingly random fashion. However, he encouraged people to come out and vote because District 49 is all Bullitt County. Neighboring Districts 26 and 53 are shared with other counties.

“What if they just said ‘no you can’t vote?’” Mooney said. “The people in the 39th currently do not have a representative in Frankfort. I’m in the 49th. This is my state rep also. I want a voice up there who is representing me.”

Even from opposite sides of the aisle, Belcher and Johnson agree on more than one thing.

“A lot of people are supporting the medical marijuana,” Belcher said. “I feel like that would be a good revenue stream.”

Johnson said something similar.

“I as [Dan Johnson] did, feel like extended gambling will help,” Johnson said when it came to bringing money into the county. “And also medical marijuana.”

Polls will close at 6 p.m. WAVE 3 News will have live, team coverage from both camps tonight.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.