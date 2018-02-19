Man shot by LMPD officer files suit against department, city

Bruce Warrick was shot by an LMPD officer on Wednesday. (Source: Christopher 2X)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Louisville, LMPD and an officer who shot and seriously injured a man last year.

Bruce Warrick was shot in March 2017 as LMPD officers were searching an abandoned home off Magazine Street. Officer Sarah Stumler encountered Warrick hiding behind a mattress shortly before she shot him.

According to the lawsuit, Warrick was trying to comply with Stumler's demands when he was shot.

The suit also claims Stumler used excessive force in this case.

Warrick was severely injured in the shooting.

LMPD does not comment on pending litigation.

