Local families 'brushing up' on good health for Children's Dental Health Month

During a story hour, children were able to hear a special story focusing on teeth and how to keep them healthy. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Water company is partnering with the Louisville Free Public Library to promote Children's Dental Health Month.

Both organizations increased children's "smile power" through activities designed to promote good tooth health at the library's St. Matthews location.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Louisville company works to eliminate lead in homes

+ Trip to the eye doctor can prevent early death

+ Study: Older, less educated at risk in Medicaid changes

Children participated in activities to promote brushing and flossing, along with healthy eating and drinking tips. As part of the exercises children and parents were able to see just how much sugar adds up in a daily diet.

"We practice flossing teeth with a big piece of yarn and some scrunchies," Steven Brown from Louisville Water Company said. "And that's always a bit of logistical challenge, but the kids love playing with toothbrushes and marking up false teeth and cleaning them."

During a story hour, children were able to hear a special story focusing on teeth and how to keep them healthy.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.