BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Noble 46, Jimtown 45

Fairfield 54, Fremont 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

Greensburg 62, S. Ripley 42

N. Judson 79, W. Central 40

S. Bend Adams 60, Mishawaka 53

S. Newton 53, N. Newton 29

