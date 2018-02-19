Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexandria 72, Daleville 44
Angola 53, E. Noble 46
Barr-Reeve 72, Wood Memorial 56
Benton Central 59, Faith Christian 37
Bethesda Christian 52, Sheridan 48
Blue River 61, Randolph Southern 47
Brownsburg 72, Center Grove 69, OT
Carmel 73, Indpls Tech 52
Centerville 81, Wapahani 42
Central Noble 48, Bethany Christian 28
Churubusco 65, Garrett 43
Clinton Prairie 70, Fountain Central 47
Columbus North 61, Seymour 53
Connersville 34, Northeastern 22
Corydon 51, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Covenant Christian 46, Cascade 45
Cowan 69, Union (Modoc) 27
Crothersville 78, Medora 33
Danville 84, N. Montgomery 47
Elkhart Central 52, New Prairie 46
Elwood 65, Clinton Central 56
Ev. Memorial 80, Ev. North 53
Fairfield 57, Northridge 48
Fishers 58, Kokomo 53
Frankton 72, Knightstown 56
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, Lakewood Park 21
Ft. Wayne Wayne 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 39
Goshen 66, W. Noble 32
Guerin Catholic 59, Anderson 57
Hagerstown 57, Tri 46
Henryville 51, Clarksville 48
Heritage 39, Prairie Hts. 18
Heritage Christian 58, Indpls Shortridge 55
Homestead 57, DeKalb 42
Huntington North 61, Northfield 30
Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Lighthouse South 48
Indpls Perry Meridian 53, Franklin 44
Jasper 55, Southridge 51
Lafayette Harrison 89, Hamilton Hts. 76
Lakeland Christian 96, Howe School 31
Lanesville 57, Austin 54
LaVille 51, Oregon-Davis 46
Lawrence North 72, Indpls Howe 62
Linton 76, W. Vigo 41
Maconaquah 50, Taylor 48
Michigan City Marquette 58, Lake Central 46
Milan 77, Madison Shawe 43
Mishawaka 59, Concord 52
Monrovia 74, Eminence 40
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, Westfield 59
Muncie Central 80, Richmond 59
New Castle 88, Mississinewa 52
New Haven 73, Leo 70
Oak Hill 48, Northwestern 28
Paoli 78, N. Harrison 63
Pike Central 46, S. Knox 43
Pioneer 67, N. Miami 54
Princeton 58, Heritage Hills 47
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 77, Adams Central 70
S. Putnam 68, Riverton Parke 45
Scottsburg 59, Borden 47
Seeger 64, Southmont 61
Shoals 55, Mitchell 54
Southern Wells 59, Wes-Del 50
Southwestern (Shelby) 78, Christel House Academy 52
Springs Valley 62, W. Washington 47
Tell City 61, Boonville 51
Terre Haute South 70, Sullivan 62
Tri-West 58, Mooresville 53
Trinity Lutheran 58, Charlestown 46
Twin Lakes 45, Cass 41
University 44, Greenwood Christian 40
Wabash 54, Eastern (Greentown) 51
Washington Twp. 69, S. Central (Union Mills) 34
Western 58, Carroll (Flora) 38
Westview 62, Fremont 40
Winamac 52, Hebron 35
Winchester 39, S. Adams 37
Zionsville 73, Noblesville 37
