Monday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL=
1st District=
Semifinal=
Fulton Co. 77, Fulton City 51
2nd District=
Semifinal=
McCracken County 69, Community Christian (Paducah) 28
3rd District=
Semifinal=
Graves Co. 72, Ballard Memorial 51
5th District=
Semifinal=
Crittenden Co. 51, Livingston Central 47
Lyon Co. 46, Trigg Co. 44
8th District=
Semifinal=
Christian Co. 85, Fort Campbell 46
10th District=
Semifinal=
Ohio Co. 62, McLean Co. 49
13th District=
Semifinal=
Franklin-Simpson 65, Logan Co. 61
14th District=
Play-in=
South Warren 59, Greenwood 51
16th District=
Semifinal=
Clinton Co. 64, Metcalfe Co. 46
17th District=
Play-in=
North Hardin 55, Fort Knox 50
18th District=
Semifinal=
Caverna 98, Green Co. 74
19th District=
Play-in=
Nelson Co. 65, Thomas Nelson 39
21st District=
Play-in=
Lou. Holy Cross 69, Beth Haven 20
22nd District=
Play-in=
Lou. Iroquois 67, Lou. Western 59
23rd District=
Play-in=
Bullitt Central 102, Evangel Christian 57
25th District=
Play-in=
Lou. Shawnee 71, Lou. Portland Christian 57
31st District=
Play-in=
Owen Co. 78, Eminence 70
33rd District=
Play-in=
Conner 77, Heritage Christian Academy 21
34th District=
Play-in=
Villa Madonna 73, Ludlow 64
36th District=
Play-in=
Bellevue 79, Dayton 46
37th District=
Play-in=
Calvary Christian 95, Silver Grove 29
39th District=
Semifinal=
Mason Co. 82, Augusta 61
42nd District=
Play-in=
Frederick Douglass 58, Lex. Sayre 54
43rd District=
Play-in=
Lex. Paul Dunbar 50, Lex. Tates Creek 25
44th District=
Semifinal=
Madison Southern 83, Model 71
45th District=
Play-in=
Garrard Co. 75, Ky. School for the Deaf 21
47th District=
Semifinal=
Pulaski Co. 88, Casey Co. 49
48th District=
Semifinal=
Wayne Co. 74, McCreary Central 64
49th District=
Play-in=
Oneida Baptist 81, Red Bird 76
60th District=
Semifinal=
Belfry 100, Piarist 46
64th District=
Semifinal=
Boyd Co. 76, Rose Hill Christian 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
1st District=
Semifinal=
Carlisle Co. 60, Fulton City 33
3rd District=
Semifinal=
Ballard Memorial 53, Mayfield 34
4th District=
Semifinal=
Calloway Co. 61, Marshall Co. 40
6th District=
Semifinal=
Webster Co. 58, Union Co. 18
7th District=
Semifinal=
Caldwell Co. 46, Madisonville-North Hopkins 30
Dawson Springs 46, Hopkins Co. Central 30
8th District=
Semifinal=
Christian Co. 71, Fort Campbell 7
9th District=
Semifinal=
Apollo 48, Daviess Co. 26
Owensboro Catholic 73, Owensboro 47
10th District=
Semifinal=
McLean Co. 42, Ohio Co. 37
11th District=
Semifinal=
Breckenridge County 55, Hancock Co. 30
Meade Co. 66, Frederick Fraize 35
12th District=
Semifinal=
Edmonson Co. 56, Butler Co. 24
Grayson Co. 46, Whitesville Trinity 41
13th District=
Semifinal=
Logan Co. 42, Franklin-Simpson 29
14th District=
Play-in=
Greenwood 61, Warren Central 56, OT
15th District=
Semifinal=
Barren Co. 63, Monroe Co. 43
Glasgow 49, Allen Co.-Scottsville 41
16th District=
Semifinal=
Russell Co. 69, Cumberland Co. 27
17th District=
Play-in=
North Hardin 68, Fort Knox 25
18th District=
Semifinal=
Caverna 73, Green Co. 42
19th District=
Play-in=
Thomas Nelson 49, Washington Co. 41
24th District=
Play-in=
Lou. Jeffersontown 63, Whitefield Academy 44
25th District=
Play-in=
Lou. Presentation 60, Lou. Shawnee 30
26th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Assumption 40, Lou. Brown 35
Lou. Male 83, Lou. Collegiate 16
28th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Ballard 69, Lou. Christian Academy 45
2nd District=
Semifinal=
McCracken County 60, St. Mary 22
31st District=
Play-in=
Eminence 49, Henry Co. 31
32nd District=
Semifinal=
Simon Kenton 55, Williamstown 22
Walton-Verona 47, Grant Co. 40
34th District=
Play-in=
Lloyd Memorial 63, Villa Madonna 40
36th District=
Play-in=
Dayton 49, Bellevue 44
37th District=
Play-in=
Calvary Christian 63, Silver Grove 25
38th District=
Semifinal=
Harrison Co. 60, Robertson County 40
39th District=
Semifinal=
Mason Co. 74, Augusta 29
40th District=
Semifinal=
George Rogers Clark 65, Montgomery Co. 22
Paris 46, Bourbon Co. 34
42nd District=
Play-in=
Frederick Douglass 49, Lex. Sayre 42
43rd District=
Play-in=
Lex. Christian 42, Lex. Tates Creek 36
44th District=
Semifinal=
Madison Southern 59, Model 29
45th District=
Play-in=
Garrard Co. 61, Ky. School for the Deaf 11
46th District=
Semifinal=
Mercer Co. 96, Burgin 10
West Jessamine 65, East Jessamine 58
47th District=
Semifinal=
Casey Co. 70, Pulaski Co. 40
48th District=
Semifinal=
Wayne Co. 51, McCreary Central 48
49th District=
Play-in=
Red Bird 42, Oneida Baptist 33
50th District=
Semifinal=
South Laurel 62, Williamsburg 42
Whitley Co. 59, Corbin 46
51st District=
Semifinal=
Knox Central 74, Barbourville 67
Pineville 66, Lynn Camp 55
53rd District=
Semifinal=
Knott Co. Central 82, Cordia 21
Letcher County Central 68, June Buchanan 52
54th District=
Semifinal=
Hazard 66, Buckhorn 43
Leslie Co. 84, Perry Co. Central 82
55th District=
Semifinal=
Jackson City 41, Breathitt Co. 33
Wolfe Co. 64, Riverside Christian 45
56th District=
Semifinal=
Powell Co. 50, Owsley Co. 42
57th District=
Semifinal=
Johnson Central 72, Magoffin Co. 48
Sheldon Clark 39, Paintsville 36
58th District=
Semifinal=
Floyd Central 59, Prestonsburg 50
Lawrence Co. 66, Betsy Layne 56
59th District=
Semifinal=
Shelby Valley 76, Jenkins 55
60th District=
Semifinal=
Pike Co. Central 78, Piarist 29
62nd District=
Semifinal=
East Carter 51, Morgan Co. 30
West Carter 73, Elliott Co. 32
63rd District=
Semifinal=
Greenup Co. 42, Lewis Co. 29
Russell 66, Raceland 30
64th District=
Semifinal=
Ashland Blazer 52, Fairview 24
