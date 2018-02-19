Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

1st District=

Semifinal=

Fulton Co. 77, Fulton City 51

2nd District=

Semifinal=

McCracken County 69, Community Christian (Paducah) 28

3rd District=

Semifinal=

Graves Co. 72, Ballard Memorial 51

5th District=

Semifinal=

Crittenden Co. 51, Livingston Central 47

Lyon Co. 46, Trigg Co. 44

8th District=

Semifinal=

Christian Co. 85, Fort Campbell 46

10th District=

Semifinal=

Ohio Co. 62, McLean Co. 49

13th District=

Semifinal=

Franklin-Simpson 65, Logan Co. 61

14th District=

Play-in=

South Warren 59, Greenwood 51

16th District=

Semifinal=

Clinton Co. 64, Metcalfe Co. 46

17th District=

Play-in=

North Hardin 55, Fort Knox 50

18th District=

Semifinal=

Caverna 98, Green Co. 74

19th District=

Play-in=

Nelson Co. 65, Thomas Nelson 39

21st District=

Play-in=

Lou. Holy Cross 69, Beth Haven 20

22nd District=

Play-in=

Lou. Iroquois 67, Lou. Western 59

23rd District=

Play-in=

Bullitt Central 102, Evangel Christian 57

25th District=

Play-in=

Lou. Shawnee 71, Lou. Portland Christian 57

31st District=

Play-in=

Owen Co. 78, Eminence 70

33rd District=

Play-in=

Conner 77, Heritage Christian Academy 21

34th District=

Play-in=

Villa Madonna 73, Ludlow 64

36th District=

Play-in=

Bellevue 79, Dayton 46

37th District=

Play-in=

Calvary Christian 95, Silver Grove 29

39th District=

Semifinal=

Mason Co. 82, Augusta 61

42nd District=

Play-in=

Frederick Douglass 58, Lex. Sayre 54

43rd District=

Play-in=

Lex. Paul Dunbar 50, Lex. Tates Creek 25

44th District=

Semifinal=

Madison Southern 83, Model 71

45th District=

Play-in=

Garrard Co. 75, Ky. School for the Deaf 21

47th District=

Semifinal=

Pulaski Co. 88, Casey Co. 49

48th District=

Semifinal=

Wayne Co. 74, McCreary Central 64

49th District=

Play-in=

Oneida Baptist 81, Red Bird 76

60th District=

Semifinal=

Belfry 100, Piarist 46

64th District=

Semifinal=

Boyd Co. 76, Rose Hill Christian 22

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

1st District=

Semifinal=

Carlisle Co. 60, Fulton City 33

3rd District=

Semifinal=

Ballard Memorial 53, Mayfield 34

4th District=

Semifinal=

Calloway Co. 61, Marshall Co. 40

6th District=

Semifinal=

Webster Co. 58, Union Co. 18

7th District=

Semifinal=

Caldwell Co. 46, Madisonville-North Hopkins 30

Dawson Springs 46, Hopkins Co. Central 30

8th District=

Semifinal=

Christian Co. 71, Fort Campbell 7

9th District=

Semifinal=

Apollo 48, Daviess Co. 26

Owensboro Catholic 73, Owensboro 47

10th District=

Semifinal=

McLean Co. 42, Ohio Co. 37

11th District=

Semifinal=

Breckenridge County 55, Hancock Co. 30

Meade Co. 66, Frederick Fraize 35

12th District=

Semifinal=

Edmonson Co. 56, Butler Co. 24

Grayson Co. 46, Whitesville Trinity 41

13th District=

Semifinal=

Logan Co. 42, Franklin-Simpson 29

14th District=

Play-in=

Greenwood 61, Warren Central 56, OT

15th District=

Semifinal=

Barren Co. 63, Monroe Co. 43

Glasgow 49, Allen Co.-Scottsville 41

16th District=

Semifinal=

Russell Co. 69, Cumberland Co. 27

17th District=

Play-in=

North Hardin 68, Fort Knox 25

18th District=

Semifinal=

Caverna 73, Green Co. 42

19th District=

Play-in=

Thomas Nelson 49, Washington Co. 41

24th District=

Play-in=

Lou. Jeffersontown 63, Whitefield Academy 44

25th District=

Play-in=

Lou. Presentation 60, Lou. Shawnee 30

26th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Assumption 40, Lou. Brown 35

Lou. Male 83, Lou. Collegiate 16

28th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Ballard 69, Lou. Christian Academy 45

2nd District=

Semifinal=

McCracken County 60, St. Mary 22

31st District=

Play-in=

Eminence 49, Henry Co. 31

32nd District=

Semifinal=

Simon Kenton 55, Williamstown 22

Walton-Verona 47, Grant Co. 40

34th District=

Play-in=

Lloyd Memorial 63, Villa Madonna 40

36th District=

Play-in=

Dayton 49, Bellevue 44

37th District=

Play-in=

Calvary Christian 63, Silver Grove 25

38th District=

Semifinal=

Harrison Co. 60, Robertson County 40

39th District=

Semifinal=

Mason Co. 74, Augusta 29

40th District=

Semifinal=

George Rogers Clark 65, Montgomery Co. 22

Paris 46, Bourbon Co. 34

42nd District=

Play-in=

Frederick Douglass 49, Lex. Sayre 42

43rd District=

Play-in=

Lex. Christian 42, Lex. Tates Creek 36

44th District=

Semifinal=

Madison Southern 59, Model 29

45th District=

Play-in=

Garrard Co. 61, Ky. School for the Deaf 11

46th District=

Semifinal=

Mercer Co. 96, Burgin 10

West Jessamine 65, East Jessamine 58

47th District=

Semifinal=

Casey Co. 70, Pulaski Co. 40

48th District=

Semifinal=

Wayne Co. 51, McCreary Central 48

49th District=

Play-in=

Red Bird 42, Oneida Baptist 33

50th District=

Semifinal=

South Laurel 62, Williamsburg 42

Whitley Co. 59, Corbin 46

51st District=

Semifinal=

Knox Central 74, Barbourville 67

Pineville 66, Lynn Camp 55

53rd District=

Semifinal=

Knott Co. Central 82, Cordia 21

Letcher County Central 68, June Buchanan 52

54th District=

Semifinal=

Hazard 66, Buckhorn 43

Leslie Co. 84, Perry Co. Central 82

55th District=

Semifinal=

Jackson City 41, Breathitt Co. 33

Wolfe Co. 64, Riverside Christian 45

56th District=

Semifinal=

Powell Co. 50, Owsley Co. 42

57th District=

Semifinal=

Johnson Central 72, Magoffin Co. 48

Sheldon Clark 39, Paintsville 36

58th District=

Semifinal=

Floyd Central 59, Prestonsburg 50

Lawrence Co. 66, Betsy Layne 56

59th District=

Semifinal=

Shelby Valley 76, Jenkins 55

60th District=

Semifinal=

Pike Co. Central 78, Piarist 29

62nd District=

Semifinal=

East Carter 51, Morgan Co. 30

West Carter 73, Elliott Co. 32

63rd District=

Semifinal=

Greenup Co. 42, Lewis Co. 29

Russell 66, Raceland 30

64th District=

Semifinal=

Ashland Blazer 52, Fairview 24

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

