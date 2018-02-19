Country crooner meets special WAVE Country fan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Sunday night, 21-year-old Lucas Fortwengler knew he would be attending a Luke Bryan concert. What he didn’t know was that he would have a chance to meet the country star and his family in person.

Fortwengler was just wrapping up his shift Sunday at Cabela’s where he assists customers as part of a program with Down Syndrome of Louisville. That’s when Luke Bryan, his wife and two kids walked into the store. The singer took time to take a picture with Lucas and also talk with him about hunting.

"He’s an amazing guy for me. Luke is the greatest of the world," Fortwengler said.

Lucas’ sister Kaitlyn had been trying to find a way for Lucas to meet the star. The concert tickets had been a Christmas gift from his Mother who died of a heart attack a few months ago. Turns out Saturday would have been his Mother’s birthday. They are taking the chance encounter as a sign that their Mother is looking out for them from heaven.

As for the concert, Lucas said every song was his favorite.

"The concert was exciting. So awesome. Me and my sis were pretty good in Row 16," Fortwengler said with a smile.

When WAVE 3 News spoke with Lucas he was wearing his new Luke Bryan t-shirt.

Down Syndrome of Louisville also shared the picture of Lucas and Luke on social media which has gotten over 400 likes as of Monday night.

