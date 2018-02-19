LMPD looking for public input on new impound lot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is actively looking for a new home for its impound lot.

Due to space issues, LMPD said it needs to relocate the current lot off Frankfort Avenue in Butchertown.

The lot is able to hold around 18-hundred vehicles but frequently stores in excess of two-thousand.

The public is invited to give input on a possible new location.

"We get our best ideas from people who are looking at innovation and who may have just thought about, maybe this is a good idea for the tow lot," Lt Col Robert Schroeder said. "And we are trying to get those ideas and plan that out early, because this is not just LMPD's tow lot, this is the community's tow lot.

The next public input meeting is Tuesday evening at Oak and Acorn off south 28th street.

