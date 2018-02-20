Rising river causes flooding of Juniper Beach neighborhood

Asher Linn's family is new to the neighborhood, and this is the first time he's seen the water this high. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Juniper Beach Road residents are mostly unfazed by the Ohio River rising over its banks. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the Ohio River continues to rise, the homes on Juniper Beach Road are starting to flood.

The people who live there expect this to happen almost every year, so most of them aren't fazed by it anymore. With the road nearly covered in water Monday afternoon, high schooler Asher Linn was the exception.

"We knew it was going to flood because everybody tells us about it but I've never seen it get this high," Linn said. "It's kind of exciting."

On Monday morning, Linn used his canoe to get to school.

"I had never done it before, but, I made it," Linn said. "Everybody was shocked when I told them at school."

Linn's family is new to the neighborhood, so their neighbors have been helping them prepare. They've been keeping an eye on the water level for the last few weeks and moved everything out of their garage.

"We plan on riding it out and staying the whole time," Linn said.

Others parts of Louisville are also seeing the affects of the rising Ohio River. At Waterfront Park, some benches and trash cans are surrounded by water.

