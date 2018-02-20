Bill Swope passes away at 95

Betty and Bill Swope (Source: Swope Family of Dealerships)

Foster William (Bill) Swope passed away at age 95 at his Elizabethtown home. (Source: Swope Family of Dealerships)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Businessman Bill Swope has died at the age of 95.

Foster William (Bill) Swope's family says he passed away peacefully Sunday while at his home in Elizabethtown.

Bill's legacy includes the creation of the Swope Family of Dealerships, which remains a strong family-run business to this day.

>> More Community news on wave3.com

He was a World War II veteran, a philanthropist and a man of strong faith.

His wife, Betty Swope, and brother, Samuel G. Swope, precede him in death.

Visitation for Bill Swope is Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

His funeral is Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1016 Pear Orchard Road, Elizabethtown, KY. Burial will follow at the Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.

The family asks anyone wishing to express sympathy donate to the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund or the charity of their choice.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.