It's all downhill for Olympic dreaming Snow Monsters

PAOLI, IN (WAVE) - Slicing up the slopes, conquering the curvy course quickly with perceptible precision. The athlete who was mastering the steep grade was in grade school.



“What do most 7-year-olds do at your school for sports?” I asked Joe Sierpina.



“Football, soccer and basketball,” he said.



“Do you do those things?” I asked.



“No,” Sierpina said.



“Why do you think this is better?” I asked.



“Because you go really fast,” he said.



Joe and Roman Sierpina have been traveling from Louisville for years to sharpen their skills at Paoli Peaks every weekend there is snow.

"When did you start skiing and why?” I asked Roman.



“When I was 2,” he said. “My dad got me into it because he did it as a kid too."



They're already elite, with big dreams.



"Hopefully Olympics I guess,” Roman said.



That's because they start them out early at Paoli Peaks in Snow Monsters class.



“Green light,” an instructor yelled to the class, as the tiny skiers crept forward.



"What made you get into skiing?” I asked Kelton O’Connell.



“The fact that my mom made me,” he said.



“Your mom made you?” I asked.



“Well, not made me, she told me to,” O’Connell said.



One of the Snow Monsters was from Florida.



"What's better, Florida with the beach or Paoli with the snow?” I asked Hannah Warsetski.



“Florida with the beach,” she said.



The kids are little. Their dreams are big.



"So what do you want to be able to do skiing? Jumps, go fast, do the gates, what?” I asked Warsetski.



“Probably be able to go down steep hills and do it without falling once, because I fall a lot now,” she said.



“Green light,” an instructor yelled again.



“I did the splits in the middle of the hill,” Josh Young pointed out.



“Did you get injured?” I asked.



“No, but it hurt really badly,” he said.



“Red light,” an instructor shouted, and the class slowly stopped.



Nearby, another beginner couldn’t keep up because he couldn’t get up off the ground. His name is Brian Goode.



"Get your right leg on the ground,” an instructor advised.



“Green light,” the instructor barked out.



The class moved on. Except one who kept getting caught at red lights and falling as he tried to get off the ski lift chair.



