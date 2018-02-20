Horseshoe Southern Indiana closes hotel due to river level

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) – Horseshoe is closing its hotel due to rising Ohio River levels.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana tweeted on Tuesday that the hotel, Aroma Café and Indulge Spa would be closed.

THE CASINO, PAVILION & FOOD OUTLETS ARE OPEN W/NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS. DUE TO A RISING OHIO RIVER, TO KEEP TEAM MEMBERS & GUESTS SAFE, WE ARE CLOSING THE HOTEL, AROMA CAFÉ & INDULGE SPA TUESDAY, 2/20 AT 10AM. HWY 111 IS CLEAR. CALL THE HOTLINE FOR UPDATES: 866-605-9088 — Horseshoe Indiana (@HorseshoeSI) February 20, 2018

The casino, pavilion and food outlets will remain open.

Anyone who needs additional information is asked to call (866) 605-9055.

