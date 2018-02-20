Horseshoe Southern Indiana closes hotel due to river level - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Horseshoe Southern Indiana closes hotel due to river level

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Horseshoe Casino (Source: WAVE 3 News) Horseshoe Casino (Source: WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETH, IN (WAVE) – Horseshoe is closing its hotel due to rising Ohio River levels.

Horseshoe Southern Indiana tweeted on Tuesday that the hotel, Aroma Café and Indulge Spa would be closed.

The casino, pavilion and food outlets will remain open.

Anyone who needs additional information is asked to call (866) 605-9055.

