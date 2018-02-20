WATCH LIVE NOW: UofL coach David Padgett's news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: After Saturday's loss to North Carolina, the Louisville Cardinals begin the final stretch of the 2017-18 regular season. The Cardinals head to Durham to face Duke tomorrow night before a Saturday afternoon contest at Virginia Tech. At 2:15 p.m., UofL head coach David Padgett meets with the media to talk about what his team needs to do to get back on the winning track. Watch Coach Padgett's news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link below:
