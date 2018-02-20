Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
|Class 4A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Warren Central (8)
|23-0
|302
|1
|2. S. Bend Riley (4)
|21-0
|284
|2
|3. New Albany (4)
|20-1
|272
|3
|4. Floyd Central
|21-1
|222
|4
|5. Bloomington South
|22-2
|197
|5
|6. Jeffersonville
|19-3
|134
|8
|7. Zionsville
|17-3
|132
|7
|8. Indpls Ben Davis
|18-5
|109
|9
|9. Indpls Cathedral
|18-3
|102
|6
|10. E. Noble
|19-1
|46
|NR
Others receiving votes:
Chesterton 42. Carmel 33. Carroll (Allen) 19. Brownsburg 13. Lawrence North 7. Hamilton Southeastern 6.
|Class 3A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. New Castle (15)
|20-2
|316
|1
|2. Indianapolis Attucks
|15-4
|256
|2
|3. Ev. Bosse
|17-4
|240
|4
|4. Culver Academy (1)
|13-6
|196
|3
|5. Tri-West
|18-3
|164
|6
|6. Danville
|15-4
|128
|7
|7. Evansville Memorial
|15-4
|103
|5
|8. Silver Creek
|16-4
|100
|9
|9. Mishawaka Marian
|16-3
|98
|NR
|(tie) Indpls Brebeuf
|14-7
|98
|10
Others receiving votes:
W. Lafayette 68. Princeton 50. Hammond 34. Heritage Hills 23. Fairfield 16. Beech Grove 9. Edgewood 9. Marion 6. Vincennes 6.
|Class 2A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Covington (9)
|20-1
|288
|1
|2. Westview (2)
|20-1
|284
|2
|3. LaVille (4)
|22-0
|243
|3
|4. Frankton
|18-3
|224
|4
|5. Paoli (1)
|19-1
|165
|6
|6. Henryville
|19-3
|135
|8
|7. Linton-Stockton
|19-3
|127
|9
|8. Oak Hill
|17-5
|110
|NR
|9. Tipton
|15-4
|103
|5
|10. Southwestern (Jefferson)
|20-2
|99
|7
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Howe 58. Forest Park 31. Clinton Prairie 23. Indpls Arlington 9. Lake Station 8. Clarksville 7. Andrean 6.
|Class A
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15)
|19-1
|318
|2
|2. University (1)
|18-2
|259
|1
|3. Southwood
|17-3
|242
|5
|4. Morristown
|20-2
|187
|3
|5. Gary 21st Century
|17-5
|185
|7
|6. Barr-Reeve
|17-4
|173
|4
|7. Tindley
|15-7
|160
|8
|8. Covenant Christian (Demotte)
|19-1
|127
|9
|9. Hauser
|16-6
|102
|10
|10. Tri-County
|17-4
|63
|6
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 49. Washington Twp. 41. Wood Memorial 14.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.