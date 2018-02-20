Indiana High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Teams

By The Associated Press



The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A W-L Pts Prv 1. Warren Central (8) 23-0 302 1 2. S. Bend Riley (4) 21-0 284 2 3. New Albany (4) 20-1 272 3 4. Floyd Central 21-1 222 4 5. Bloomington South 22-2 197 5 6. Jeffersonville 19-3 134 8 7. Zionsville 17-3 132 7 8. Indpls Ben Davis 18-5 109 9 9. Indpls Cathedral 18-3 102 6 10. E. Noble 19-1 46 NR

Others receiving votes:

Chesterton 42. Carmel 33. Carroll (Allen) 19. Brownsburg 13. Lawrence North 7. Hamilton Southeastern 6.

Class 3A W-L Pts Prv 1. New Castle (15) 20-2 316 1 2. Indianapolis Attucks 15-4 256 2 3. Ev. Bosse 17-4 240 4 4. Culver Academy (1) 13-6 196 3 5. Tri-West 18-3 164 6 6. Danville 15-4 128 7 7. Evansville Memorial 15-4 103 5 8. Silver Creek 16-4 100 9 9. Mishawaka Marian 16-3 98 NR (tie) Indpls Brebeuf 14-7 98 10

Others receiving votes:

W. Lafayette 68. Princeton 50. Hammond 34. Heritage Hills 23. Fairfield 16. Beech Grove 9. Edgewood 9. Marion 6. Vincennes 6.

Class 2A W-L Pts Prv 1. Covington (9) 20-1 288 1 2. Westview (2) 20-1 284 2 3. LaVille (4) 22-0 243 3 4. Frankton 18-3 224 4 5. Paoli (1) 19-1 165 6 6. Henryville 19-3 135 8 7. Linton-Stockton 19-3 127 9 8. Oak Hill 17-5 110 NR 9. Tipton 15-4 103 5 10. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20-2 99 7

Others receiving votes:

Indpls Howe 58. Forest Park 31. Clinton Prairie 23. Indpls Arlington 9. Lake Station 8. Clarksville 7. Andrean 6.

Class A W-L Pts Prv 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 19-1 318 2 2. University (1) 18-2 259 1 3. Southwood 17-3 242 5 4. Morristown 20-2 187 3 5. Gary 21st Century 17-5 185 7 6. Barr-Reeve 17-4 173 4 7. Tindley 15-7 160 8 8. Covenant Christian (Demotte) 19-1 127 9 9. Hauser 16-6 102 10 10. Tri-County 17-4 63 6

Others receiving votes:

Lafayette Catholic 49. Washington Twp. 41. Wood Memorial 14.

