TRAFFIC ALERT: Brownsboro Road closed at Springcrest Drive - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Brownsboro Road closed at Springcrest Drive

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brownsboro Road is closed at Springcrest Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Brownsboro Road is closed at Springcrest Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brownsboro Road is closed at Springcrest Drive due to emergency repairs on a water main. 

According to the Louisville Water Company, drivers should be alert for detour signs. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Get the weather app from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team
Dolly Parton charity set to donate 100 millionth book
Topgolf to open new location in Louisville

The road will be closed overnight, into Wednesday morning. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly