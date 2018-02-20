TRAFFIC ALERT: Brownsboro Road closed at Springcrest Drive

Brownsboro Road is closed at Springcrest Drive. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brownsboro Road is closed at Springcrest Drive due to emergency repairs on a water main.

According to the Louisville Water Company, drivers should be alert for detour signs.

The road will be closed overnight, into Wednesday morning.

