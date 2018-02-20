WAVE 3 News Editorial - February 20, 2018: Move Forward

Police removed a Scott County School employee from an elementary school Tuesday due to a criminal investigation.More >>
Police removed a Scott County School employee from an elementary school Tuesday due to a criminal investigation.More >>
The bill is called Senate Bill (SB) 1, and represents a proposal from the senate majority, after months of debate over the solution to Kentucky's pension problem.More >>
The bill is called Senate Bill (SB) 1, and represents a proposal from the senate majority, after months of debate over the solution to Kentucky's pension problem.More >>
The teen is charged with three counts of juvenile delinquency/intimidation.More >>
The teen is charged with three counts of juvenile delinquency/intimidation.More >>
It's the finale to years of accusations, violations and appeals in the fallout from the Katina Powell sex scandal. The NCAA Committee on Infractions denied the University of Louisville's appeal. In the end, UofL officials believe NCAA had its mind made up.More >>
It's the finale to years of accusations, violations and appeals in the fallout from the Katina Powell sex scandal. The NCAA Committee on Infractions denied the University of Louisville's appeal. In the end, UofL officials believe NCAA had its mind made up.More >>
Still to come, the NCAA awaits more information from the FBI investigation that could involve improper benefits and payments to players at more than thirty schools, according to some reports.More >>
Still to come, the NCAA awaits more information from the FBI investigation that could involve improper benefits and payments to players at more than thirty schools, according to some reports.More >>