NCAA expert says Cards could have bigger problems

The NCAA dropped the hammer, and kept it down.

The University of Louisville appealed the decision that would cost the University the 2013 National Basketball Championship, but lost that appeal on Tuesday.

The University hired expensive attorneys to battle the decision that came after the Katina Powell sex scandal. The NCAA found that sexual favors were provided to recruits and players and that was an improper extra benefit.

It drew salacious headlines. It brought the title banner down.

Should the University of Louisville have spent so much money on an appeal? The administration wanted to show fans and boosters they were fighting for them, but NCAA expert David Ridpath from the University of Ohio told WAVE 3 News Anchor Scott Reynolds the money could have been better spent.

“I understand that to an extent, but it’s a lot of money." said Ridpath. "It could’ve been better spent and I think most people like me who follow this knew that there was virtually no chance they would win this appeal.”

The University will have to return $600,000 in earnings from the 2013 tournament run. Some had predicted the monetary hit would be much worse. Ridpath says there’s a lot of money the NCAA can’t touch.

“Honestly a lot of millions have already been procured through sponsorships and other things that can never really be taken away,” said Ridpath.

Still to come, the NCAA awaits more information from the FBI investigation that could involve improper benefits and payments to players at more than thirty schools, according to some reports. It’s part of the investigation that led to the firing of Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino from UofL when the FBI said 4100,000 was offered to Cards recruit, Brian Bowen.

“It might be that Louisville has bigger problems than this and I think that’s what people have to realize. As painful a today might be, we haven’t even heard the last of it with this FBI investigation,” Ridpath said.

