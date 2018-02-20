Voting location for 49th District seat changed for 5 streets in Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Voters in Mount Washington who live along five certain streets now have to vote at Mount Washington Middle School for the special election taking place on Tuesday, February 20.

Those streets are:

Lakewood Drive Woodlake Court E Woodlake Circle W Woodlake Circle Woodlake Drive

Anyone living on those five streets should vote at the school, which is located at 269 Water Street, Mount Washington.

Voting closes at 6.

