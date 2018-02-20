Cards fans say 2013 championship takeaway is motivation to earn another

Students and Cards fans said Tuesday's announcement is disappointing but, should be motivation to get another NCAA championship. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - This day was one that many Cards fans were dreading. The University of Louisville's 2013 men's basketball national championship banner will come down, the school learned Tuesday. The NCAA upheld its ruling that the school must vacate its 123 wins from 2011-15, including the title the Cards won in 2013.

Students and Cards fans said Tuesday's announcement is disappointing but, should be motivation to get another NCAA championship.

"I'm just really with everyone else, just shocked and surprised that they took it away," UofL student Zach Pennington said.

"I just think it's ridiculous because it has nothing to do with their skills and nothing to do with how they were playing," UofL student Connor McWhirter said.

"I feel like it's unfair to have the championship taken away," UofL student Katie Bryant said.

Fair or not fair, it's happening.

"Hope it shows as an example to all college sports that they need to clean up," UofL student Cody McDowell said.

The NCAA decision broke just as the the lunch time crowd poured into the Cardinal Hall of Fame cafe close to campus.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Not a banner day at UofL; NCAA upholds penalties

+ Billy Reed: Until Andre McGee tells his story, 'Strippergate' may never end

+ Topgolf to open new location in Louisville

"The accusations were serious but, I'm surprised that magnitude of penalty was issued," Cards fan Chris Deptola said.

"It's disheartening with the rival schools in the area," Cards fan Dale Tomlinson said. "You know it gives you a lot of bragging rights for years. To have the 2013 championship come down, it's gonna be rough to deal with."

Every corner of this restaurant is decked out with Cardinal pride. Previous national championship banners drape the walls, including the most recent, 2013.

"Brighter days are ahead," Tomlinson said. "It's going to take a while to get the integrity back in the program. But, I do believe that we will get there and always be a cards fan."

It's that pride that won't be shaken.

"Regardless of what of one individual did, it's about the kids and the kids won that banner," Cards fan Keith Liston said. "You can look at it either way that you want it will always be a win for the fans, Banner or no banner."

Fans hope is that the university and athletics department will be stronger because of what happened. The UofL student body president tweeted "You can take the banner but not the memories or feelings of the fans".

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.