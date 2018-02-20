ISP makes arrest in Austin High School threats

SCOTT COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A female juvenile was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after threats were made at Austin High School on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, a detective with ISP was called to Austin High School after a student made an alleged threat to harm others. While the detective was investigating, police say the student made additional threats on social media.

The investigation was completed and was presented to the Scott County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday morning. The student was then arrested and transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center in Jeffersonville.

The teen is charged with three counts of juvenile delinquency/intimidation.

The Indiana State Police say they "want school kids and their parents to know that any and all real or perceived threats towards a school and/or school kids will be dealt with the utmost urgency and thoroughness to make an arrest and stop the threat. It is also to be noted that no threat will be considered funny or cute and will not be tolerated."

