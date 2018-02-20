NOT QUITE: Kentucky pension reform bill mistakenly released before its filing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An email mishap led media outlets to report that a pension reform bill was filed Tuesday, when in fact it had not been.

John Cox, the Communications Director for the Kentucky Senate Majority Caucus, sent the email that included an attachment of the bill around 5:45 p.m.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

It indicated that Kentucky Sen. Joe Bowen, R-8, filed a pension reform bill.

However, about 30 minutes later, Cox sent another email to correct himself.

"The bill has not actually been filed yet, but I anticipate it to be filed this evening," he wrote.

>> More Political news on wave3.com

When the pension bill is filed, we will update this story and share the details of the bill.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.