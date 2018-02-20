Scott County elementary school employee removed by police

This is a picture of the letter that was sent home to parents. (Source: WAVE 3 News viewer)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Police removed a Scott County School employee from an elementary school Tuesday due to a criminal investigation.

It happened at Scottsburg Elementary, according to a letter sent home to parents of students of another school, Johnson Elementary, Tuesday night. A parent shared that letter with WAVE 3 News.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Indiana State Police confirmed there is a criminal investigation underway. However, details of the investigation have not been released.

The Scottsburg Elementary employee has been suspended indefinitely pending further investigation, according to the letter. He or she has not been identified by the school district.

School officials assured parents they are cooperating with police. The letter ended with more assurances:

"We take the responsibility of protecting all students at Scott County School District 2 seriously, and are confident that law enforcement will handle the criminal investigation thoroughly. We will share information as we are able. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this difficult situation."

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.