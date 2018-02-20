APNewsBreak: NY touts economy boom with South African photo

(Empire State Development via AP). This screen shot from a report released on the website of New York state's economic development agency, Empire State Development, shows seven towering heavy-lift cranes to help illustrate the state's growth, but the A...

By CHRIS CAROLA

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's economic development agency has issued a report illustrating the state's growth with an 8-year-old photo of construction cranes in South Africa.

The Associated Press discovered the photo in last month's report from Empire State Development, showing seven towering heavy-lift cranes being used to build a stadium in Cape Town for the 2010 soccer World Cup. The photo is a cropped version of one owned by Getty Images, available for licensing on its website for up to $575.

The photo apparently was used to give the impression of heavy construction activity in the state. Empire State Development said Tuesday the photo is "a generic stock image" and will be replaced with an image of ongoing economic development in the state.

The gaffe comes as Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (KWOH'-mohz) economic development programs face questions over their effectiveness.

