KSP: 14-year old Breckinridge County teen charged with attempted murder after bringing knife to school

HARDINSBURG, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged a 14-year-old male student with attempted murder after police say he brought a large knife to Breckinridge County Middle School.

On Tuesday morning, Hardinsburg Police Department requested assistance with an investigation at the school.

School administrators, acting on information and familiarity with the student, searched the teen when he arrived at the beginning of the school day.

School administrators found a large knife was found in the juvenile’s belongings. When questioned, police say the teen admitted that he intended to use the knife to stab other students.

RELATED STORIES

+ Madison High School student charged with threatening staff, students

+ Floyd Co. Prosecutor: Social media threats have consequences

+ Teens charged with threats against Bullitt County school

+ ISP makes arrest in Austin High School threats

He was taken into custody and was court ordered to be detained in Juvenile Detention until a hearing date can be set.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.