Man shot in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Old Louisville Tuesday night.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a shooting in the 400 block of west Oak Street.

Once on scene, police confirm they found a 40-year-old black man suffering from multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

No suspect information is known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

