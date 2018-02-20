Police respond to shooting in Old Louisville

Metrosafe confirms the call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a shooting in the 400 block of west Oak Street. (Source: Greg Schapker/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in Old Louisville.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a shooting in the 400 block of west Oak Street.

Once on scene, emergency crews found one person shot.

No suspect information is known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

