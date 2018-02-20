LMPD investigating shooting on Poplar Level Rd & Sanita Rd - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD investigating shooting on Poplar Level Rd & Sanita Rd

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting. 

Police were conducting a routine traffic stop at the intersection of Poplar Level Rd & Sanita Road around 7:00 Tuesday evening, when they were approached by an adult male, who had been shot. 

Police are investigating a scene in the 4600 block of Illinois Avenue, related to the shooting.

The victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

It's unclear if there are any suspects. Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

