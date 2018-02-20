LMPD investigating shooting on Illinois Ave

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of Illinois Avenue.

Police originally got the call of a shooting at 7:05 Tuesday night, in the area of Poplar Level Road and Selinda Avenue, in the Camp Taylor neighborhood. When police could not find a scene there, they continued to search the area and found a scene on Illinois Ave.

The victim was transported to University Hospital. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown.

It's unclear if there are any suspects. Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

