LMPD investigating shooting on Illinois Ave - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LMPD investigating shooting on Illinois Ave

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
One person was shot on Illinois Ave Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Greg Schapker) One person was shot on Illinois Ave Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Greg Schapker)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the 4600 block of Illinois Avenue. 

Police originally got the call of a shooting at 7:05 Tuesday night, in the area of Poplar Level Road and Selinda Avenue, in the Camp Taylor neighborhood. When police could not find a scene there, they continued to search the area and found a scene on Illinois Ave. 

The victim was transported to University Hospital. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. 

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
KSP: 14-year old Breckinridge County teen charged with attempted murder after bringing knife to school
NCAA expert says Cards could have bigger problems
Scott County elementary school employee removed by police

It's unclear if there are any suspects. Anyone with information in this shooting is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly