Driver claims to have coughed, blacked out before crash in Paducah, KY

A driver claims to have blacked out before a crash injured him and an occupant in the car.

It happened in Paducah on Park Ave. at Cruse Ave. in front of the Boys and Girls Club.

The 71-year-old driver from Thompsonville, Illinois, and his 75-year-old passenger from West Frankfort were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The road was reduced to one lane after the car ran off the road, hit and snapped a utility pole, hit a tree and overturned before resting on its side.

