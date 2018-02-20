Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
BOYS BASKETBALL=
2nd District=
Semifinal=
Paducah Tilghman 67, St. Mary 43
4th District=
Play-in=
Murray 36, Calloway Co. 26
6th District=
Play-in=
Union Co. 43, Webster Co. 40
7th District=
Semifinal=
Hopkins Co. Central 88, Caldwell Co. 85
Madisonville-North Hopkins 84, Dawson Springs 54
8th District=
Semifinal=
University Heights 72, Hopkinsville 65
9th District=
Semifinal=
Apollo 61, Owensboro 58
11th District=
Semifinal=
Breckinridge Co. 61, Hancock Co. 52
Meade Co. 83, Frederick Fraize 34
12th District=
Semifinal=
Edmonson Co. 71, Whitesville Trinity 59
Grayson Co. 47, Butler Co. 43
13th District=
Semifinal=
Todd Co. Central 57, Russellville 43
14th District=
Semifinal=
Bowling Green 76, South Warren 48
15th District=
Semifinal=
Monroe Co. 66, Allen Co.-Scottsville 49
16th District=
Semifinal=
Russell Co. 77, Cumberland Co. 72
18th District=
Semifinal=
LaRue Co. 77, Hart Co. 54
19th District=
Semifinal=
Bethlehem 59, Washington Co. 56
1st District=
Semifinal=
Hickman Co. 49, Carlisle Co. 48
21st District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Fairdale 66, Lou. Holy Cross 51
26th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Male 81, Lou. Collegiate 52
Lou. St. Xavier 68, Lou. Brown 36
27th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Seneca 70, Lou. Waggener 66
Lou. Trinity 68, Lou. Atherton 41
28th District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Ballard 96, Lou. Ky. Country Day 55
Lou. Eastern 59, Lou. Christian Academy 49
29th District=
Semifinal=
Oldham Co. 83, Trimble Co. 46
30th District=
Semifinal=
Collins 76, Shelby Co. 53
32nd District=
Semifinal=
Walton-Verona 94, Williamstown 44
38th District=
Semifinal=
Harrison Co. 65, Nicholas Co. 39
39th District=
Semifinal=
Bracken Co. 65, St. Patrick 62
40th District=
Semifinal=
George Rogers Clark 79, Bourbon Co. 49
Paris 60, Montgomery Co. 51
41st District=
Semifinal=
Frankfort 71, Western Hills 53
43rd District=
Semifinal=
Lex. Christian 53, Lexington Catholic 52
44th District=
Semifinal=
Madison Central 76, Berea 27
45th District=
Semifinal=
Boyle Co. 55, Garrard Co. 48
46th District=
Semifinal=
Mercer Co. 64, Burgin 31
West Jessamine 65, East Jessamine 56
47th District=
Semifinal=
Somerset 58, Rockcastle Co. 50
50th District=
Semifinal=
Corbin 82, Whitley Co. 66
South Laurel 58, Williamsburg 45
51st District=
Semifinal=
Knox Central 95, Pineville 50
52nd District=
Semifinal=
Harlan 58, Bell Co. 56
Harlan Co. 53, Middlesboro 48
53rd District=
Semifinal=
Cordia 61, Letcher County Central 45
54th District=
Semifinal=
Perry Co. Central 72, Leslie Co. 58
55th District=
Semifinal=
Breathitt Co. 70, Jackson City 61
Wolfe Co. 82, Riverside Christian 44
56th District=
Semifinal=
Estill Co. 62, Lee Co. 22
Powell Co. 74, Owsley Co. 40
57th District=
Semifinal=
Paintsville 62, Magoffin Co. 55
58th District=
Semifinal=
Floyd Central 71, Lawrence Co. 49
59th District=
Semifinal=
Pikeville 78, East Ridge 60
Shelby Valley 72, Jenkins 28
60th District=
Semifinal=
Pike Co. Central 64, Phelps 46
61st District=
Semifinal=
Rowan Co. 48, Fleming Co. 39
62nd District=
Semifinal=
Morgan Co. 68, West Carter 48
63rd District=
Semifinal=
Lewis Co. 66, Russell 62
64th District=
Semifinal=
Ashland Blazer 74, Fairview 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
1st District=
Semifinal=
Hickman Co. 45, Fulton Co. 41
2nd District=
Semifinal=
Paducah Tilghman 81, Community Christian (Paducah) 62
3rd District=
Championship=
Graves Co. 57, Ballard Memorial 42
5th District=
Semifinal=
Crittenden Co. 52, Lyon Co. 51
Livingston Central 31, Trigg Co. 26
8th District=
Semifinal=
Hopkinsville 68, University Heights 28
13th District=
Semifinal=
Todd Co. Central 56, Russellville 36
14th District=
Semifinal=
South Warren 63, Greenwood 20
16th District=
Semifinal=
Metcalfe Co. 62, Clinton Co. 47
18th District=
Semifinal=
LaRue Co. 51, Hart Co. 36
19th District=
Semifinal=
Bardstown 51, Bethlehem 33
20th District=
Semifinal=
Campbellsville 62, Adair Co. 53
Marion Co. 54, Taylor Co. 46, OT
21st District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Holy Cross 55, Lou. Fairdale 17
22nd District=
Semifinal=
Lou. Butler 78, Lou. Western 8
Lou. Doss 57, Lou. Iroquois 14
23rd District=
Semifinal=
North Bullitt 61, Bullitt Central 27
24th District=
Semifinal=
Bullitt East 66, Lou. Fern Creek 64
Lou. Mercy 70, Lou. Jeffersontown 44
29th District=
Semifinal=
South Oldham 84, Trimble Co. 31
30th District=
Semifinal=
Anderson Co. 66, Shelby Co. 29
31st District=
Semifinal=
Gallatin Co. 53, Carroll Co. 52, OT
Owen Co. 57, Eminence 47
33rd District=
Semifinal=
Conner 77, Cooper 60
Ryle 69, Boone Co. 42
34th District=
Semifinal=
Dixie Heights 57, Lloyd Memorial 52
St. Henry 56, Ludlow 53
35th District=
Semifinal=
Cov. Holy Cross 45, Notre Dame 30
Holmes 70, Beechwood 13
36th District=
Semifinal=
Highlands 69, Dayton 35
37th District=
Semifinal=
Campbell Co. 89, Calvary Christian 14
Scott 52, Bishop Brossart 46
39th District=
Semifinal=
Bracken Co. 51, St. Patrick 23
41st District=
Semifinal=
Franklin Co. 62, Frankfort 36
42nd District=
Semifinal=
Lex. Henry Clay 60, Lex. Bryan Station 52
Scott Co. 97, Frederick Douglass 36
43rd District=
Semifinal=
Lex. Paul Dunbar 72, Lexington Catholic 57
44th District=
Semifinal=
Madison Central 58, Berea 26
45th District=
Semifinal=
Lincoln Co. 79, Garrard Co. 30
47th District=
Semifinal=
Rockcastle Co. 52, Somerset 38
49th District=
Semifinal=
Jackson Co. 58, Clay Co. 47
North Laurel 69, Red Bird 16
60th District=
Semifinal=
Belfry 49, Phelps 28
61st District=
Semifinal=
Rowan Co. 71, Fleming Co. 44
