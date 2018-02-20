Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL=

2nd District=

Semifinal=

Paducah Tilghman 67, St. Mary 43

4th District=

Play-in=

Murray 36, Calloway Co. 26

6th District=

Play-in=

Union Co. 43, Webster Co. 40

7th District=

Semifinal=

Hopkins Co. Central 88, Caldwell Co. 85

Madisonville-North Hopkins 84, Dawson Springs 54

8th District=

Semifinal=

University Heights 72, Hopkinsville 65

9th District=

Semifinal=

Apollo 61, Owensboro 58

11th District=

Semifinal=

Breckinridge Co. 61, Hancock Co. 52

Meade Co. 83, Frederick Fraize 34

12th District=

Semifinal=

Edmonson Co. 71, Whitesville Trinity 59

Grayson Co. 47, Butler Co. 43

13th District=

Semifinal=

Todd Co. Central 57, Russellville 43

14th District=

Semifinal=

Bowling Green 76, South Warren 48

15th District=

Semifinal=

Monroe Co. 66, Allen Co.-Scottsville 49

16th District=

Semifinal=

Russell Co. 77, Cumberland Co. 72

18th District=

Semifinal=

LaRue Co. 77, Hart Co. 54

19th District=

Semifinal=

Bethlehem 59, Washington Co. 56

1st District=

Semifinal=

Hickman Co. 49, Carlisle Co. 48

21st District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Fairdale 66, Lou. Holy Cross 51

26th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Male 81, Lou. Collegiate 52

Lou. St. Xavier 68, Lou. Brown 36

27th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Seneca 70, Lou. Waggener 66

Lou. Trinity 68, Lou. Atherton 41

28th District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Ballard 96, Lou. Ky. Country Day 55

Lou. Eastern 59, Lou. Christian Academy 49

29th District=

Semifinal=

Oldham Co. 83, Trimble Co. 46

30th District=

Semifinal=

Collins 76, Shelby Co. 53

32nd District=

Semifinal=

Walton-Verona 94, Williamstown 44

38th District=

Semifinal=

Harrison Co. 65, Nicholas Co. 39

39th District=

Semifinal=

Bracken Co. 65, St. Patrick 62

40th District=

Semifinal=

George Rogers Clark 79, Bourbon Co. 49

Paris 60, Montgomery Co. 51

41st District=

Semifinal=

Frankfort 71, Western Hills 53

43rd District=

Semifinal=

Lex. Christian 53, Lexington Catholic 52

44th District=

Semifinal=

Madison Central 76, Berea 27

45th District=

Semifinal=

Boyle Co. 55, Garrard Co. 48

46th District=

Semifinal=

Mercer Co. 64, Burgin 31

West Jessamine 65, East Jessamine 56

47th District=

Semifinal=

Somerset 58, Rockcastle Co. 50

50th District=

Semifinal=

Corbin 82, Whitley Co. 66

South Laurel 58, Williamsburg 45

51st District=

Semifinal=

Knox Central 95, Pineville 50

52nd District=

Semifinal=

Harlan 58, Bell Co. 56

Harlan Co. 53, Middlesboro 48

53rd District=

Semifinal=

Cordia 61, Letcher County Central 45

54th District=

Semifinal=

Perry Co. Central 72, Leslie Co. 58

55th District=

Semifinal=

Breathitt Co. 70, Jackson City 61

Wolfe Co. 82, Riverside Christian 44

56th District=

Semifinal=

Estill Co. 62, Lee Co. 22

Powell Co. 74, Owsley Co. 40

57th District=

Semifinal=

Paintsville 62, Magoffin Co. 55

58th District=

Semifinal=

Floyd Central 71, Lawrence Co. 49

59th District=

Semifinal=

Pikeville 78, East Ridge 60

Shelby Valley 72, Jenkins 28

60th District=

Semifinal=

Pike Co. Central 64, Phelps 46

61st District=

Semifinal=

Rowan Co. 48, Fleming Co. 39

62nd District=

Semifinal=

Morgan Co. 68, West Carter 48

63rd District=

Semifinal=

Lewis Co. 66, Russell 62

64th District=

Semifinal=

Ashland Blazer 74, Fairview 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

1st District=

Semifinal=

Hickman Co. 45, Fulton Co. 41

2nd District=

Semifinal=

Paducah Tilghman 81, Community Christian (Paducah) 62

3rd District=

Championship=

Graves Co. 57, Ballard Memorial 42

5th District=

Semifinal=

Crittenden Co. 52, Lyon Co. 51

Livingston Central 31, Trigg Co. 26

8th District=

Semifinal=

Hopkinsville 68, University Heights 28

13th District=

Semifinal=

Todd Co. Central 56, Russellville 36

14th District=

Semifinal=

South Warren 63, Greenwood 20

16th District=

Semifinal=

Metcalfe Co. 62, Clinton Co. 47

18th District=

Semifinal=

LaRue Co. 51, Hart Co. 36

19th District=

Semifinal=

Bardstown 51, Bethlehem 33

20th District=

Semifinal=

Campbellsville 62, Adair Co. 53

Marion Co. 54, Taylor Co. 46, OT

21st District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Holy Cross 55, Lou. Fairdale 17

22nd District=

Semifinal=

Lou. Butler 78, Lou. Western 8

Lou. Doss 57, Lou. Iroquois 14

23rd District=

Semifinal=

North Bullitt 61, Bullitt Central 27

24th District=

Semifinal=

Bullitt East 66, Lou. Fern Creek 64

Lou. Mercy 70, Lou. Jeffersontown 44

29th District=

Semifinal=

South Oldham 84, Trimble Co. 31

30th District=

Semifinal=

Anderson Co. 66, Shelby Co. 29

31st District=

Semifinal=

Gallatin Co. 53, Carroll Co. 52, OT

Owen Co. 57, Eminence 47

33rd District=

Semifinal=

Conner 77, Cooper 60

Ryle 69, Boone Co. 42

34th District=

Semifinal=

Dixie Heights 57, Lloyd Memorial 52

St. Henry 56, Ludlow 53

35th District=

Semifinal=

Cov. Holy Cross 45, Notre Dame 30

Holmes 70, Beechwood 13

36th District=

Semifinal=

Highlands 69, Dayton 35

37th District=

Semifinal=

Campbell Co. 89, Calvary Christian 14

Scott 52, Bishop Brossart 46

39th District=

Semifinal=

Bracken Co. 51, St. Patrick 23

41st District=

Semifinal=

Franklin Co. 62, Frankfort 36

42nd District=

Semifinal=

Lex. Henry Clay 60, Lex. Bryan Station 52

Scott Co. 97, Frederick Douglass 36

43rd District=

Semifinal=

Lex. Paul Dunbar 72, Lexington Catholic 57

44th District=

Semifinal=

Madison Central 58, Berea 26

45th District=

Semifinal=

Lincoln Co. 79, Garrard Co. 30

47th District=

Semifinal=

Rockcastle Co. 52, Somerset 38

49th District=

Semifinal=

Jackson Co. 58, Clay Co. 47

North Laurel 69, Red Bird 16

60th District=

Semifinal=

Belfry 49, Phelps 28

61st District=

Semifinal=

Rowan Co. 71, Fleming Co. 44

