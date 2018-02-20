Donovan Mitchell to pay tribute to UofL on Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL Cardinal Donovan Mitchell has been vocal in his support of UofL throughout recent scandals. One non-verbal way he'll be supporting the Cards, will soon be seen on his feet.

Mitchell tweeted Tuesday night he'll be wearing special UofL tribute sneakers in his next game.

Only right I rock these for the next game ???? ?? pic.twitter.com/e1bhFKjaYL — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2018

Mitchell's announcement came after a day of turmoil and emotions engulfed CardNation, with the revelation that the NCAA would deny the university's appeal.

As a part of that ruling, Louisville's 2013 National Championship will be vacated.

Mitchell also tweeted earlier Tuesday, "You can take away the banner but you can’t take away the long hours in the gym the incredible wins the passion that this team played with! They were an inspiration to young athletes including myself!! Go ahead take away the banner but we all know who won in 2013."

The Utah Jazz's next game is Friday, February 23 at home against the Portland Trailblazers.

