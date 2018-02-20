Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexandria 72, Daleville 44

Andrean 49, Hammond 40

Angola 53, E. Noble 46

Barr-Reeve 72, Wood Memorial 56

Benton Central 59, Faith Christian 37

Bethesda Christian 52, Sheridan 48

Blue River 61, Randolph Southern 47

Brownsburg 72, Center Grove 69, OT

Carmel 73, Indpls Tech 52

Centerville 81, Wapahani 42

Central Noble 48, Bethany Christian 28

Churubusco 65, Garrett 43

Clinton Prairie 70, Fountain Central 47

Cloverdale 83, Rockville 73

Columbus North 61, Seymour 53

Connersville 34, Northeastern 22

Corydon 51, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Covenant Christian 46, Cascade 45

Cowan 69, Union (Modoc) 27

Crothersville 78, Medora 33

Crown Point 61, Hammond Morton 36

Culver Academy 64, Westville 42

Danville 84, N. Montgomery 47

Dubois 60, Tecumseh 29

Elkhart Central 52, New Prairie 46

Elkhart Christian 80, Granger Christian 34

Elwood 65, Clinton Central 56

Ev. Bosse 108, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47

Ev. Mater Dei 59, Ev. Central 51

Ev. Memorial 80, Ev. North 53

Fairfield 57, Northridge 48

Fishers 58, Kokomo 53

Forest Park 58, Gibson Southern 50

Frankton 72, Knightstown 56

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, Lakewood Park 21

Ft. Wayne Wayne 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 39

Goshen 66, W. Noble 32

Greencastle 64, Edgewood 59

Guerin Catholic 59, Anderson 57

Hagerstown 57, Tri 46

Henryville 51, Clarksville 48

Heritage 39, Prairie Hts. 18

Heritage Christian 58, Indpls Shortridge 55

Homestead 57, DeKalb 42

Horizon Christian 75, Bowman Academy 63

Huntington North 61, Northfield 30

Indian Creek 48, Greenwood 39

Indpls Cathedral 74, Indpls Lighthouse South 48

Indpls N. Central 60, Pendleton Hts. 55

Indpls Perry Meridian 53, Franklin 44

Jasper 55, Southridge 51

Jay Co. 62, Woodlan 32

LaCrosse 54, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 44

Lafayette Harrison 89, Hamilton Hts. 76

Lake Station 57, Portage 55

Lakeland Christian 96, Howe School 31

Lanesville 57, Austin 54

LaVille 51, Oregon-Davis 46

Lawrence North 72, Indpls Howe 62

Lighthouse CPA 79, Rossville 74

Linton 76, W. Vigo 41

Lowell 78, Rensselaer 63

Maconaquah 50, Taylor 48

Michigan City Marquette 58, Lake Central 46

Milan 77, Madison Shawe 43

Mishawaka 59, Concord 52

Mishawaka Marian 61, Edwardsburg, Mich. 41

Monrovia 74, Eminence 40

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, Westfield 59

Muncie Central 80, Richmond 59

New Castle 88, Mississinewa 52

New Haven 73, Leo 70

Oak Hill 48, Northwestern 28

Owen Valley 70, Clay City 67, OT

Paoli 78, N. Harrison 63

Penn 60, Jimtown 37

Pike Central 46, S. Knox 43, OT

Pioneer 67, N. Miami 54

Plymouth 60, S. Bend St. Joseph's 53, 2OT

Princeton 58, Heritage Hills 47

River Forest 63, Kouts 57

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 77, Adams Central 70

S. Bend Career Academy 50, Noble-Whitley Home School 48

S. Putnam 68, Riverton Parke 45

Scottsburg 59, Borden 47

Seeger 64, Southmont 61

Shoals 55, Mitchell 54

Southern Wells 59, Wes-Del 50

Southwestern (Shelby) 78, Christel House Academy 52

Southwood 101, Eastbrook 64

Springs Valley 62, W. Washington 47

Tell City 61, Boonville 51

Terre Haute South 70, Sullivan 62

Tri-West 58, Mooresville 53

Trinity Lutheran 58, Charlestown 46

Twin Lakes 45, Cass 41

University 44, Greenwood Christian 40

Victory Christian Academy 71, Calumet Christian 69, OT

Wabash 54, Eastern (Greentown) 51

Warren Central 48, Indpls Pike 46

Washington Twp. 69, S. Central (Union Mills) 34

Western 58, Carroll (Flora) 38

Westview 62, Fremont 40

Winamac 52, Hebron 35

Winchester 39, S. Adams 37

Zionsville 73, Noblesville 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boone Grove vs. Whiting, ppd. to Feb 21.

Manchester vs. NorthWood, ccd.

Munster vs. Hammond Clark, ppd. to Feb 21.

Triton vs. Bremen, ppd. to Feb 21.

