River Road businesses clear out ahead of flooding: 'It's just river life'

George says he is preparing more this time, like putting up sandbags. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

The deck and patio of Cunningham's were already underwater Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As the Ohio River continues to rise, local businesses are closing up shop and doing what they can to prepare for flooding.

On River Road, most of the businesses and restaurants on low ground have already closed.

River Road BBQ, Captain's Quarters and the Shell gas station closed Monday.

Tuesday afternoon, Cunningham's Creekside owner Brent George was finishing up putting sandbags around the building.

The deck and patio of the restaurant were already under water.

"It's just river life and just running a business on the river," George said.

Three years ago, Cunngingham's was closed for six weeks while the building underwent repairs after a flood.

"I have been thinking of this day since the last one," George said. "The building will go back into service eventually but I just hate it for the standpoint of our employees to be out of work for some amount of time."

With levels expected to reach 27 feet by Friday, George is doing more this time to minimize the damage and get his employees back to work.

The river is expanding on the other side of the bridge too.

In Indiana, the Horseshoe Casino Hotel is expected to be closed for the next few days. The casino is still open.

