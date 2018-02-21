Red Gerard takes flight _ then comes back to the Olympics

The Trump administration says Vice President Mike Pence was ready to meet with representatives from North Korea during his visit to the Olympic Games in South Korea but that North Korea canceled at the last minute.More >>
U.S. figure skaters Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen all stumbled on their opening jumps during the short program at the Pyeongchang Games.More >>
Several states could see severe flooding and other weather-related problems amid a storm system that has brought rain, ice and snow to the Midwest and Great Plains.More >>
The United States had never won a medal of any kind in women's cross-country skiing prior to the race.More >>
Pence's office, acknowledging the scrapped meeting on Tuesday, said North Korea had "dangled a meeting" in hopes that doing so would entice the vice president to ease up on the North.More >>
U.S. figure skaters Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen all stumbled on their opening jumps during the short program at the Pyeongchang Games.More >>
Ten days after his victory on the slopestyle course, Gerard returned to the snow Wednesday, where he qualified for the final of the big air contest.More >>
