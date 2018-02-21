Study: Alcohol, extra weight could help you live past 90

Drinking moderate amounts of alcohol could reduce the chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent, compared to only 11 percent for daily exercise. (Source: Pixabay)

(CNN) – A study of the lifestyles of people who lived until at least 90 has revealed that drinking alcohol may help you live longer than physical activity alone.

Researchers with the 90+ Study from the University of California, Irvine, have studied 1,700 people who lived into their 90s.

Co-principal investigator Dr. Claudia Kawas, a neurologist, says the study has found that people who drink two glasses of wine or beer per day reduced their chances of dying prematurely by 18 percent.

Kawas also noted that people who were slightly overweight – but not obese – were 3 percent less likely to die young.

But don’t cancel your gym membership just yet.

The study also found that 15 to 45 minutes of daily physical activity reduced the risk of early death by 11 percent.

In addition, people who spend two hours per day on a hobby are 21 percent less likely to die early.

Kawas admits she doesn’t know why modest drinking and putting on a few pounds seems to help people live longer, but she says she firmly believes it improves longevity.

