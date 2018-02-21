The Selfie Olympics are back

The Selfie Olympics started to see who could post the most bizarre and creative selfie. (Source: Twitter @bradleysanborn)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four years ago, a new Twitter phenomenon was born.

The Selfie Olympics started to see who could post the most bizarre and creative selfie.

The rules are pretty simple: you must take a selfie in a bathroom and you must use a prop of some sort.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Now that everybody once again has Olympic fever, #selfieolympics are back.

People on Twitter have gone above and beyond. You'll see folks on bikes in bathtubs, lots of people balancing bizarre items on their heads and one girl even posted a selfie of herself with a horse. In a bathroom.

To see the latest and most creative posts, check out the hashtag #selfieolympics on Twitter.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.