Man takes Hasselhoff action figure to every Olympics

Everywhere Capliki goes he takes his favorite action figure with him. (Source: WTVJ)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You never know *who* you'll run into in the Olympic Park in Pyeongchang.



David Capliki, an American who now lives in Sydney, Australia, has been to several Olympic games. And everywhere he goes, he takes his favorite action figure with him - David Hasselhoff's Michael Knight, from the 80s TV show "Knight Rider."

Capliki said it's much more fun to go places with his travel buddy.

He said he's been to Olympics in Torino, Vancouver, London, Rio and Russia.

He's been collecting the Hasselhoff action figures for years, and currently has about 88 of them.

